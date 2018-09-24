Vikings' Harrison Smith: Records five tackles and a sack Week 3

Smith posted five tackles (four solo), including a sack, and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to Buffalo.

Smith has played like the top-flight safety he is through three weeks. His sack Sunday was his second of the year, meaning he's now tied for his second-highest season sack total of his career through only three games. He'll look to continue the strong play as the Vikings aim to notch a win against the Rams in Week 4.

More News
Our Latest Stories