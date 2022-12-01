Smith (ankle) was a full participant during the Vikings' practice Thursday.
Smith appears to have quickly worked past an ankle injury that kept him limited during practice Wednesday. The 33-year-old safety is Minnesota's third-leading tackler (64) and has paced the team with four interceptions while playing all but one game so far this season. Smith should continue to play every down in the Vikings' secondary against the up-and-down Jets offense on Sunday.
