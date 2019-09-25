Vikings' Harrison Smith: Secures first interception
Smith recorded four tackles (three solo) and an interception across 51 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Smith logged his first interception of the year which he returned 13 yards and ultimately led to a Vikings touchdown drive. The veteran continues to play the vast majority of defensive snaps every contest -- a trend that will likely continue Sunday in Chicago against the Bears.
