Smith recorded 93 tackles (60 solo) and three sacks, passes defended and forced fumbles during the 2023 campaign.
Smith was once again productive in his 12th NFL season, all with the Vikings. His three sacks matched his career best, while his three forced fumbles also equaled his career-high mark from 2019. Smith will turn 35 in February but remains under contract for two more seasons.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Clear to play at Detroit•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Limited at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Tending to shoulder injury•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Fives tackles in loss•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Six tackles in win•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Double-digit tackles in loss•