Smith recorded seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.
Smith tied nose tackle Harrison Phillips for the Vikings' third-most stops as the team's defense was rolled over by Dallas' balanced offensive attack. However, the starting strong safety did not record a pass defended for just the third time in his nine games played this season. Smith will look to help Minnesota bounce back against the Patriots' limited offense on Thanksgiving Day.
