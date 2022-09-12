Smith totaled seven tackles (five solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers.
Smith picked up where he left off after racking up a career-high 114 tackles last season. The Vikings' first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft remains a key cog in their defense at age 33.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Ends with career-high 114 tackles•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Battling foot, shoulder injuries•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Ties career high with third sack•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Tallies second sack•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Activated off COVID-19 list•