Smith (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Smith was a limited participant in practice throughout the week after he sat out the team's regular-season finale. Assuming he does take the field for the wild-card round it'll certainly be a boost for the Vikings secondary.
