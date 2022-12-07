Smith (illness) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Smith was unable to partake in any activity Wednesday due to an illness, just days after he played every defensive snap in the Vikings' Week 13 win over the Jets. Though it seems unlikely that the veteran safety will be forced to miss Sunday's contest versus Detroit, his participation in practice throughout the week should be something worth monitoring.
