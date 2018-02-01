Vikings' Harrison Smith: Snags five picks in All-Pro season

Smith recorded 78 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions over 16 games in 2017.

Smith captained a Vikings defense that allowed the fewest yards in the league while limiting opponents to a 25.2 percent conversion rate on third downs -- the lowest rate ever recorded since the stat was introduced in 1991, according to the Vikings' official site. Not only did he earn first-team All-Pro honors for his performance, Smith also finished as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded safety where his 36.0 overall grade was nearly twice as high as the second-ranked Adrian Amos (18.3). He remains under contract with Minnesota in 2018 and should be considered among the first handful of safeties to be considered in fantasy drafts.