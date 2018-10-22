Vikings' Harrison Smith: Snags interception in win

Smith recorded four tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception, in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jets.

Smith's interception gives him two on the season. He's one of the better safeties in the NFL but he hasn't put up prolific numbers so far in 2018. He'll aim to maintain his momentum and slow down the Drew Brees-led Saints' offense in Week 8.

