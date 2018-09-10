Vikings' Harrison Smith: Snags interception in win

Smith recorded eight tackles, including a sack, and an interception in Sunday's 24-16 win over San Francisco.

Smith and the rest of the Vikings defense looked the part of last year's top ranked unit. An All-Pro in 2017, Smith is one of the best safeties in the NFL and he showcased his talent on Sunday. He'll have his work cut out for him against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 2.

