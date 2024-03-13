Minnesota is restructuring Smith's contract, putting him in line to return for his 13th NFL season, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Smith turned 35 in February, but he'll apparently be coming back for at least one more campaign anyways. Provided his playing time isn't cut drastically, he could be a candidate to return fringe IDP value in 2024.
