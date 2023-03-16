Smith agreed to a restructured two-year contract to remain in Minnesota on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The new deal will pay Smith $8 million in 2023, with $2 million in incentives. Smith has played his entire 11-year career with Minnesota, posting at least 78 tackles in each of the last seven seasons.
