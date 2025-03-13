Smith will stay with the Vikings after re-working his contract, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.
Smith's new deal is worth about $11 million and will tie him to the Vikings for the 2025 campaign where he has spent the entirety of his 13-year career. He should continue to serve as one of the team's starting safeties after having tallied 87 tackles (56 solo), with 1.0 sacks, and an interceptions a season ago.
