Smith (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Smith was unable to play in Week 16 against the Seahawks due to a foot injury, but he was able to play through the issue against the Packers this past Sunday, during which he logged four tackles (two solo) while playing all 57 defensive snaps. Smith should be able to play in the Vikings' regular-season finale against the Lions on Sunday night unless he suffers a setback at practice over the next two days.