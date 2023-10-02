Smith had 14 tackles (eight solo), three sacks and a forced fumble in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Panthers.

Smith arguably had the best statistical performance of his six-time Pro Bowl career in Week 4. His 14 combined tackles were a single-game best, as were his three sacks. In fact, the 12-year pro previously never had more than three sacks in a single season. His forced fumble was also significant, coming on one of his three sacks of Bryce Young, which was then scooped up by D.J. Wonnum and taken in for a touchdown that gave the Vikings a 14-13 lead late in the third quarter. Smith now has 28 tackles (17 solo) in the 2023 campaign and will work to keep that momentum rolling in Week 5 against the Chiefs.