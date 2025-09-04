Vikings' Harrison Smith: Under the weather
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith did not participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness.
Smith previously missed practices for personal reasons, but the veteran safety appears to be battling through an illness. His practice participation over the next two days will determine his availability for Monday's regular-season opener against Chicago. Theo Jackson and Jay Ward would be the top candidates to start at safety alongside Josh Metellus if Smith is not cleared to play.
