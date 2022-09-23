The expectation is that Smith (concussion) likely won't suit up Sunday against the Lions, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith was spotted on the sidelines during Friday's practice in warmup clothes, marking a third straight absence. The veteran safety suffered the concussion during Monday's loss to Philadelphia, and with the short week, it appears that he won't have time to clear the NFL's concussion protocols. In his potential absence, rookie Lewis Cine and Josh Metellus would be candidates for increased roles. Metellus logged 10 defensive snaps in place of Smith on Monday while Cine garnered just one. However, the Vikings may elect to give the rookie an extended look after a full week of prep without Smith.