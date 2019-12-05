Play

Vikings' Harrison Smith: Upgrades to full practice

Smith (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Smith was limited in Wednesday's practice, but he now appears to have fully shed the hamstring injury he suffered Week 11. The veteran safety is set for his usual starting role during Sunday's divisional tilt against the Lions.

