Smith isn't expected to be suspended for lowering his helmet on a hit against tight end Jordan Akins in Sunday's win over the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smith was ejected for his actions in the first half, and the league has decided that's enough punishment for the safety. The Vikings' pass defense is shaky enough and clearly struggled with Smith out of the picture, so having him back against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks in Week 5 is encouraging news.