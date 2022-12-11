Smith (neck) is inactive Sunday against the Lions.
It was reported Saturday by Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune that Smith was not expected to start Sunday in Detroit. However, it's now clear he won't be playing at all, and Josh Metellus will likely handle all the snaps at strong safety.
More News
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Increases activity Thursday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Sits out of practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Grabs INT in Week 13•
-
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Returns in full Thursday•