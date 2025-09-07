Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears.

Smith came under the weather earlier in the week and was given the doubtful tag despite logging back-to-back limited practices to end the week. He won't travel with the team to Chicago, and his next chance to suit up is Week 2 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 14. Smith's absence opens the door for Theo Jackson and Jay Ward to start at safety alongside Josh Metellus in Monday's NFC North clash.