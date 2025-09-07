Vikings' Harrison Smith: Won't play vs. Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears.
Smith came under the weather earlier in the week and was given the doubtful tag despite logging back-to-back limited practices to end the week. He won't travel with the team to Chicago, and his next chance to suit up is Week 2 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 14. Smith's absence opens the door for Theo Jackson and Jay Ward to start at safety alongside Josh Metellus in Monday's NFC North clash.