Mata'afa has fully recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in OTAs last season, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.

The Washington State product had his rookie season cut short due to the ACL injury, but is finally back to full health. The Vikings toyed with the thought of the undersized Mata'afa (listed 6-2, 254 pounds) playing linebacker before his injury, but he's back to playing defensive tackle this season where he's more comfortable. A healthy Mata'afa could see time on the defensive line in 2019.