Vikings' Hercules Mata'afa: Back healthy for OTAs
Mata'afa has fully recovered from a torn ACL he suffered in OTAs last season, Andrew Krammer of The Star Tribune reports.
The Washington State product had his rookie season cut short due to the ACL injury, but is finally back to full health. The Vikings toyed with the thought of the undersized Mata'afa (listed 6-2, 254 pounds) playing linebacker before his injury, but he's back to playing defensive tackle this season where he's more comfortable. A healthy Mata'afa could see time on the defensive line in 2019.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Best Ball ADP Review
Heath Cummings takes a look at best-ball ADP since the NFL draft and comes up with some of...
-
Lindsay hungry to do it again
Phillip Lindsay went from an UDFA to being named to the Pro Bowl in 2018 -- and was a standout...
-
Michel's job to lose?
Sony Michel is coming off a strong rookie season that has some viewing him as a potential breakout....
-
Le'Veon Bell concern in Fantasy?
Reports after the ousting of Jets GM Mike Maccagnan suggest Adam Gase didn't want to sign Le'Veon...