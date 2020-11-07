site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: vikings-hercules-mataafa-back-with-vikings | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Vikings' Hercules Mata'afa: Back with Vikings
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 7, 2020
at
10:15 am ET 1 min read
Mata'afa has been signed to the Vikings' active roster.
Mata'afa was originally waived by the Vikings in mid-October after five games. He had recorded one tackle during that span. He will now return to the team and look to earn a bigger role, but he figures to provide depth on the defensive line out of the gate.
More News
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
09/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/11/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
05/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read