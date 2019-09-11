Vikings' Hercules Mata'afa: Gets playing time off bench
Mata'afa played 26 of the defense's 74 snaps in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He had two QB hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
The undrafted free agent out of Washington State missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He's back to full strength and made the roster as reserve defensive end.
