Vikings' Hercules Mata'afa: Moves to linebacker

Mata'afa, an undrafted free agent from Washington State, has moved to linebacker from defensive tackle in Minnesota's most recent rookie mini camp, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll move to strong-side linebacker in an effort to win a roster spot this summer. He led the NCAA in forcing negative plays the past two years, according to head coach Mike Zimmer, so he could find success in Minnesota's defensive scheme.

