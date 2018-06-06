Vikings' Hercules Mata'afa: Tears ACL during OTAs

Mata'afa tore his ACL during OTAs on Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reports.

The incident reportedly occurred on special teams, the area thought to be Mata'afa's surest way to making the team out of training camp. The undrafted Washington State product is now likely done for the year and should land on injured reserve in the near future.

