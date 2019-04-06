Hill was suspended four games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hill has a history of similar issues, as he was suspended by the University of Texas for a positive drug test and he failed another test at the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine. The Vikings were possibly going to give Hill more responsibility in 2019 after he allowed a team-best 51.6 catch percentage last campaign. The trio of Trae Waynes, Xaiver Rhodes (groin) and Mike Hughes (knee) should continue leading the team's secondary.

