Vikings' Holton Hill: Goes undrafted, signs with Minnesota

Hill signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent Monday, Chris Tomasson of twincities.comreports.

Despite going undrafted, Hill has a good chance to make the team if he can hold his own throughout training camp. The Texas product was expected to be a mid-round pick prior to the draft and his name going uncalled was a shock to many around the league. Perhaps Hill's off-field issues (failed drug tests, suspensions) could have contributed to his fall. Regardless, if Hill can keep his head straight in Minnesota, it could wind up being a steal for the Vikings.