Hill (foot) won't play in Sunday's game against the Falcons.
It was reported Friday that Hill was unlikely to suit up in the contest after missing practice this week, so this news isn't surprising. Hill will miss his second straight game, and in his absence, Mike Hughes, Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney will serve as Minnesota's top three cornerbacks Sunday.
