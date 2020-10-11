Hill (foot) is listed as inactive Sunday at Seattle.
Hill has ranged between 76 and 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the Vikings through four games, resulting in a healthy 24 tackles, three pass defenses and one sack. With Hill and Kris Boyd (hamstring) sidelined, Minnesota will roll with Mike Hughes, Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler as its top three cornerbacks.
More News
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Officially questionable•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Struggles again in pass coverage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Struggles in pass coverage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Listed as starting cornerback•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Starts at cornerback in scrimmage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Rejoins 53-man roster•