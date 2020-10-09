Hill (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Hill began the week limited in practice, but he was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday and is now officially questionable. If he were forced to miss Sunday night's game in Seattle, rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler would benefit from increased defensive snaps.
More News
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Struggles again in pass coverage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Struggles in pass coverage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Listed as starting cornerback•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Starts at cornerback in scrimmage•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Rejoins 53-man roster•
-
Vikings' Holton Hill: Suspension uplifted•