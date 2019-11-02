Hill (suspension) was added to the Vikings' 53-man roster Saturday.

Hill served two separate four-game suspensions to start the season and will be able to make his season debut Sunday at Kansas City, assuming he's active. The 22-year-old may not see significant playing time right away with the rest of Minnesota's secondary currently healthy.

