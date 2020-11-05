Hill (foot) was a non-participant during the Vikings' practice session Thursday.
Hill hasn't suited up since facing the Texans in Week 4, though the 23-year-old cornerback has never been placed on injured reserve at any point during his inactive stint. The third-year man out of Texas started two of the Vikings' first four games of 2020, recording three pass deflections and a sack while playing at least 75 percent of the defensive workload in each outing. Given yet another DNP in practice, it's unlikely he suits up Sunday against Detroit unless he can rebound and return to the field during Friday's session.