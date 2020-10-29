Hill (foot) did not practice Thursday.
Hill's foot injury is still holding him out of practice, even though he had extra time to rest during Minnesota's bye. If Hill is forced to miss a third straight game, the Vikings will once again roll with Mike Hughes, Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney at cornerback.
