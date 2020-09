Hill had seven total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 43-34 loss to Green Bay. He struggled in pass coverage, allowing seven receptions on 11 targets for a total of 87 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hill played on 59 of the defense's snaps as he and Cameron Dantlzer were the primary corners next to Mike Hughes in three-receiver sets. Hill's poor performance could have the VIkings increase the playing time of rookies Dantlzer and Jeff Gladney.