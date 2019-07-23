Hill has been handed a second four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances, NFL.com reports.

With that, Hill - who can still participate in all offseason and preseason practices, as well as preseason games -- won't be able to return to the Vikings' regular-season roster until after Week 8. The 22-year-old logged 36 tackles and pick in 16 games last season and will look to re-establish his role in the team's cornerback rotation as soon as Minnesota's Week 9 road tilt against the Chiefs.