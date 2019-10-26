Hill has officially served two separate four-game suspensions and is now available to suit up for the Vikings' Week 8 matchup versus the Chiefs, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings have received a roster exemption through next week, so they do not have to make an immediate roster move to allow Hill on the 53-man roster. The 22-year-old is set to take on a depth cornerback role in the team's secondary.