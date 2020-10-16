Hill (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
The 23-year-old missed the Week 5 loss to the Seahawks and is expected to sit out his second straight contest. Mike Hughes, Cameron Dantzler and Jeff Gladney will serve as Minnesota's top-three cornerbacks in Hills' expected absence.
