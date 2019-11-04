Odenigbo recorded two solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Odenigbo was quiet for most of the contest, but he came up big with a sack of Matt Moore on third down to keep the lead in the fourth quarter. This is his second straight game with a sack and his third of the year, so Odenigbo is making use of limited reps.

