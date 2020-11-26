Odenigbo (shoulder/concussion) worked in a limited capacity during Thursday's practice.
Odenigbo has battled a shoulder injury for several weeks and played through the issue. However, a bigger hurdle to availability for the team's Week 12 matchup against the Panthers is progressing through the league's concussion protocol. Odenigbo would be a big loss along the Vikings' defensive line, as he's logged snap rates above 65 percent in all but once contest to this point in the campaign.
