Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Gets playing time off bench
Odenigbo played 12 snaps on defense in Sunday's win over Atlanta. He had one QB hurry, according to Pro Football Focus.
Odenigbo appeared in one game for Arizona last season before signing with the Vikings but did not appear in a game for Minnesota. It looks like he's found a place on the roster, but will be a deep reserve at defensive end.
