Odenigbo (illness) was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Odenigbo has either tested positive for the virus or is quarantining after exposure to someone who has. A source close to the 26-year-old, who looks primed to start for the Vikings in 2002, said "he'll definitely be OK."
