Odenigbo (ankle) does not have an injury designation and is expected to start Friday against New Orleans.
Odenigbo suffered the ankle injury in last week's loss to Chicago but was able to log limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday before practicing in full Friday. As such, he'll be able to suit up for the Christmas Day clash, as he has done each week since joining Minnesota prior to the 2019 campaign.
