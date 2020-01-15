Vikings' Ifeadi Odenigbo: Notches seven sacks in 2019
Odenigbo recorded 23 tackles (18 solo), seven sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries (one of which he returned for a touchdown) across 16 regular-season contests in 2019.
Odenigbo appeared in just one NFL game during the first two years of his career, but he found success as a rotational pass rusher with the Vikings in 2019. The Northwestern product will return for 2020, and he could be in line for a larger role should the team elect to move on from Everson Griffen.
