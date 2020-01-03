Play

Odenigbo (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's wild-card game against the Saints.

Odenigbo plays a key rotational role in Minnesota's defensive line. If he were forced to sit out Sunday's wild-card tilt in New Orleans, Stephen Weatherly (illness) could be in line for an uptick in snaps if healthy.

