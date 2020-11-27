Odenigbo (shoulder/concussion) will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Odenigbo has cleared the league's five-step concussion protocol and will avoid missing his first game since the 2018 season. The 26-year-old defensive end has started every game this season, generating 15 quarterback pressures and 2.5 sacks. He'll get a decent matchup in Week 12, as Teddy Bridgewater will be under center. Bridgewater has been sacked on 5.4 percent of dropbacks this season, and he's coming back after missing last week's game with a sprained MCL.
