Odenigbo (chest) has been ruled out for the Vikings' Week 17 matchup against Detroit.

Odenigbo powered through an ankle injury to make his 15th start of the season last Friday during a Christmas afternoon loss to the Saints. The same can't be said for the 26-year-old's chest issue, however, as Sunday he'll be forced to miss his first game over two seasons as a Viking. 15 QB hits this season mark a new career high for Odenigbo, though his 3.5 sacks represent a step down from the output of seven he amassed a year ago.