Odenigbo (shoulder/concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Odenigbo was on the injury report with a shoulder issue for the last two weeks but didn't miss a practice. However, the fourth-year defensive end has been placed in the league's five-step concussion protocol, putting his Week 12 status into question. He'll need to return to the practice field by Friday to have a chance to play against the Panthers on Sunday.
