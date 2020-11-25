Odenigbo (shoulder/concussion) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Odenigbo was on the injury report with a shoulder issue for the last two weeks but didn't miss a practice. However, the fourth-year defensive end has been placed in the league's five-step concussion protocol, putting his Week 12 status into question. He'll need to return to the practice field by Friday to have a chance to play against the Panthers on Sunday.

