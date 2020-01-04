Play

Odenigbo (hamstring) relayed that he'll play in Sunday's wild-card playoff game versus the Saints, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Odenigbo was listed as questionable, but it appears the third-year defensive end's injury is minor. He serves in a reserve role behind Everson Griffen and Danielle Hunter, and his official status will be revealed at 11:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.

